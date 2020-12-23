Tipperary Olympian the focus of TG4 documentary to air tonight

The story of Nenagh’s Olympic hero Bob Tisdall is to feature in a TG4 documentary tonight.

Tisdall, who attended primary school in Nenagh, won the Gold medal at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics in the 400 metres hurdles, despite being a relative rookie in the event.

His preparations for the Olympics saw him rest for 15 hours a day in bed, and he was also massaged using a mixture of olive oil and poitín ahead of the races.

The documentary called ‘Laochra Thar Lear’ is about Ireland’s Olympic achievements in the first 60 years of the modern games.

It’ll be aired tonight at 9.30.