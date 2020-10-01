Tipperary nursing home moves to reassure families after two staff test positive for COVID

Two staff members in a South Tipperary nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir have issued a letter to the families of residents to assure them that all steps are being taken to mitigate the transmission.

The letter says the positive results were received following testing of all staff on Monday of this week.

The affected staff were told to self-isolate with immediate effect, in line with public health measures.

The letter also said that the results of three further tests were awaited and visits to the home have been suspended for two weeks, until October 12th.

They say they recognise that not having in-person contact will be extremely difficult but they will be facilitating remote contact between residents and their loved ones.

Management at the nursing home say they remain committed to providing all residents with the best possible care during this health emergency and they’re working very closely with the HSE locally.