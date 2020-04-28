Tipperary native working in UK hospital dies after contracting COVID-19

A hospital worker originally from Tipperary has died as a result of the coronavirus in the UK.

Eileen Landers was a member of the cleaning team at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton.

The 67-year-old passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 in the hospital where she worked, Queen’s Hospital in Burton.

She had worked there as a cleaner or domestic assistant for over 15 years.

The news of her passing was confirmed by the hospital group and her sister, Margaret who, in a statement said, her sister had “a heart of gold and was the most generous person.”

Eileen grew up in Tipperary Town, the second youngest of eight children, but moved to England in her 20s.

The hospital’s Chief Executive, Gavin Boyle, says she was “known for her high standards” as well as “her absolute dedication to her role.”

She has become the third staff member of that hospital group to lose their lives to the virus.

A minute’s silence was held for Eileen and her two colleagues this morning.