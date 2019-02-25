Tipperary murder trial hears Garda forensic evidence

Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard blood was found in Mary Lowry’s home, Bobby Ryan’s last known whereabouts before he went missing.

Mr. Quirke, from Breanshamore, denies murdering the local DJ who was in a relationship with his former lover Mrs. Lowry.

A few weeks ago, Bobby Ryan’s girlfriend, Mary Lowry, told the trial that he left her home at Fawnagown at 6.30am on June 3 2011.

He was reported missing a few hours later.

Patrick Quirke, who had an affair with Mrs. Lowry before she started seeing Mr. Ryan, found his body in an underground tank on her land in April 2013.

Retired Detective Sergeant John Grant said he was part of a forensics team that examined Mrs. Lowry’s farmhouse following the discovery.

He said traces of blood were found on her mattress, bed frame, bedroom floor and wardrobe as well as the ceiling and a light fitting in her living room.

Mr. Grant said he also attended the post mortem. He said a CT scan revealed numerous injuries to the skeleton and body.

He said Mr. Ryan was completely naked and had suffered blunt force trauma, mainly to the face and side of his head.

When Dr. Jaber was asked if he was dead before he was put in the pit, he told the jury he said “yes” that the injuries were fatal and would have led to death within minutes.