Tipperary mums celebrated today

Tipperary mums are being celebrated today with breakfast in bed being served in homes right across the Premier – Hopefully!

It’s Mothering Sunday – a special day is a chance for families to show their appreciation for their mammies.

The tradition can be traced back to ancient Greece when people honoured the mother of the gods and this was later adapted to honour the virgil mary in Christanity.

However today its all about the matriarch of the home and speaking to Tipp FM these senior infants from St Joseph’s Primary in Templemore explain why their mammies are so special