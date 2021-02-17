Tipperary motorists advised to shop around for insurance

Older drivers in Tipperary are being urged to shop around for car insurance quotes after a cost comparison survey highlighted huge disparities.

Insuremycars.ie has generated an Over 70s Cost Comparison Analysis, which in some cases found that insurers were offering quotes which were three times higher than some of their competitors.

The issue has come under renewed criticism from representative groups for elderly people.

Deirdre McCarthy of insuremycars.ie has also outlined the case of a 73-year-old driver in Roscrea.

“The named driver on the policy is 71 and driving a Mondeo and in Roscrea our best price was €447 while the most expensive was €1,231. We would work with a range of maybe 15 underwriters and that was the range we were getting.”