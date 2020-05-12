Tipperary midwife says nurses have earned the pay rise that they are seeking

A Tipperary midwife and former MEP says nurses have earned the pay rise they are seeking.

The comment from Phil Prendergast comes on the International Day of the Nurse.

It’s also at a time when nurses and other frontline health care staff are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tipp Today earlier Fran Curry highlighted to Phil Prendergast how nurses went from being trouble makers looking for more money to super-heroes:

“They’re not looking for money for nothing. The needs of having to adapt to a 24-hour, seven day a week, 365 day a year service means that nurses always have to work what will be termed ‘anti-social’ hours or ‘unsocial’ hours.

“There just needs to be a degree of understanding that if something wasn’t broken, don’t fix it. But if nurses need to be paid more, they need to be paid more.”