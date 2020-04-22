A Tipperary medical centre has seen a significant drop in numbers contacting them with COVID symptoms

A Tipperary medical centre has seen a drastic decrease in the number of people it’s sending forward for Covid-19 testing.

Dr Paul O’Carroll of Templemore Medical Centre says they had been sending upwards of 20 people per day forward, but that has decreased to around two per day at the moment.

At the beginning of the outbreak, he estimates around 70-80% of their work was virus-related, which has now dropped to around 10%.

He also says they remain in close contact with local nursing homes to respond to their medical needs:

“Each doctor tends to look after particular nursing homes, so we would deal mainly with two nursing homes – Dr Kenny would deal with one, I would deal with the other.

“So far, and thankfully, both places remain free of COVID-19. We would have communicated with them this morning already.

“We would be in regular contact – at least once, if not twice a week, making enquiries as to whether or not we can do anything else [for them].”