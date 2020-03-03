Tipperary to mark International Women’s Day

This Sunday is International Women’s Day and the South Tipperary Republican Commemoration committee will mark the occasion with a special event in Thurles.

The event will focus on the experiences of the women of Ireland during the War of Independence and how there are comparisons to be drawn between the women 100 years ago and the women of today.

Secretary of the committee Ciara McCormack spoke on Tipp Today earlier about how community life has digressed and how for things like rape, attitudes have not really changed.