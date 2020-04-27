Tipperary man raises over €1,000 for Pieta House cycling equivalent of Thurles to Belfast

A Tipperary man has raised over 1,000 euro for Pieta House by cycling the equivalent of Thurles to Belfast….all within 2 kilometres of his home.

Brian Murphy had been planning to raise funds for the charity by taking part in an event in Mallorca but this was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead he started from his home near Ballykisteen outside Tipp Town at 6 o’clock yesterday morning and covered 312 kilometres by 10 last night.

Donations can be made through Brian’s idonate fundraiser page until May 26th next.