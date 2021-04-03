Tipperary man to climb equivalent of Mount Everest at the Devil’s Bit today

A Tipperary man concludes his fundraising efforts today with a hike the equivalent of Mount Everest.

Killea’s Alan O’Riordan has been taking on the ‘7 Peaks in 7 Weeks’ challenge in recent weeks by hiking the equivalent of the Seven Summits of the World at the local Devils Bit.

Today, he’s already underway doing the almost 9,000 metres of Mount Everest – which means going up and down the Devils Bit 18.5 times.

Alan has already raised close to 10,000 euro for children’s charities – Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Barrettstown:

“It’s going to be 18 and a half times I’ll have to climb the Devil’s Bit.

“It’s the final one, it’s the same height equivalent as Mount Everest.

“Last week, the most recent one I’ve done, was just 14 and a half so it’s four extra climbs on that.

“It’s tiring enough, the legs were holding up alright, I took it kind of easy knowing what was ahead of me this weekend but yeah it’s not too bad, I’ll get through it anyway.”

