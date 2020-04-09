Tipperary man in China manages to set up cottage industry making scones during pandemic

A Tipperary man living in China has developed a cottage industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shane McCormack is a teacher based in Beijing and has been unable to work due to the lockdown there.

Out of boredom he started making scones for himself using a recipe from home.

This has now expanded into a business called “Game of Scones” which is proving extremely popular:

“You cannot get scones over here at all so I decided I’d just make them myself. Then, for a bit of a joke, I sent them to my friends and then they wanted scones and it just, out of nowhere, grew.

“We deliver to everywhere in Beijing at the moment and it’s very, very busy.

“It’s something light-hearted in the midst of all this, you know.

“At the moment, it’s flying it and it’s very popular over here – in the group chats and everything like that. And there’s a few cafés and restaurants that have asked me to supply them.”