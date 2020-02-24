Tipperary man calls for people to stop using insulting terms ‘deaf and dumb’

A Tipperary man is calling for the media to stop using the terms ‘deaf and dumb’ as they are insulting to those from the community who are hard of hearing or non-verbal.

This follows on from a strong reaction to a letter Martin Quinn had published in The Irish Daily Mail.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Martin said the terms are outdated and degrading and people – including the media – need to be more considerate.

“If you look up ‘dumb’ in the dictionary, it means ‘stupid’ and deaf people are neither dumb nor stupid. I think there’s an onus on everybody to use proper terminology. We’re here in the 21st Century and it’s time to leave these kind of terms where they belong – firmly in the past.”

