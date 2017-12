A Tipperary family syndicate paid a visit to the National Lottery headquarters today to collect an extra special Christmas present.

They picked up a cheque for half a million Euro thanks to a ticket purchased in Thurles which won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at McKevitts Costcutters Store on Friars Street in Thurles.

Just a few weeks ago another syndicate from Thurles claimed a Lotto jackpot worth over €7.5 million.