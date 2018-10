A ticket purchased at Ladrigan’s Supermarket in Cahir has won its owner just over €90,000 in last nights Euromillions draw.

They matched 5 numbers and 1 lucky star in the draw – leaving them just one number away from a share of the €162 million jackpot.

That was won by a lucky punter in Switzerland who matched 5 numbers and 2 lucky stars.

Julie Conran from Ladrigan’s says everyone is hoping it’s a local winner.

The numbers drawn were 7, 17, 29, 37 and 45 – the Lucky Stars were 3 and 11.