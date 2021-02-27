Tipperary lotto player comes forward with €76,000 ticket

A Tipperary Lotto player has come forward with their 76,000 euro ticket, bought on Wednesday in Clonmel.

The lucky player shares a prize of almost 153,000 euro with one other player, after matching five numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw on Wednesday night.

One of the tickets was sold at SuperValu in Poppyfields Retail Park, Clonmel on Tuesday, and the winner has made contact with the National Lottery since then.

Store owner Stuart Martin spoke of his delight at hearing the news:

“We’re a large family run business with 45 members of staff and as soon as we heard the news, the excitement started to build around the shop.

“We have owned the store for the past six years so it’s lovely to hear that one of our customers has had a nice bit of luck.

“We wish them all the best and hope they really enjoy it!”