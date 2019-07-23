Tipperary leisure companies struggling with insurance issues

A Tipperary based Bouncy Castle provider has been left in limbo after UK based company Leisure Insure withdrew from the Irish market.

Tipp Top Bouncy Castles are now hoping to find new cover before their current policy runs out at the start of August.

Hundreds of companies, including adventure and leisure centres, are also affected.

Ailbe Bonner is the co-owner of Tipp Top Bouncy Castles and says that customers’ house insurance will still cover all guests in the home on the bouncy castle – but won’t cover those living there.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning he said a long term solution needs to be found.