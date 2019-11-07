Tipperary LEADER funding a major boost

The allocation of LEADER funding to three Tipperary projects has been hailed as a major boost to the county.

A total of €7 million Euro is being shared between Roscrea, Fethard and Templemore under the Rural Small Towns and Village Regeneration Scheme.

As well as having the potential to create jobs, the latest allocation of LEADER funding to Tipperary will provide much needed amenities.

Community groups across the Premier have put in huge efforts to secure the necessary money to allow their projects to proceed.

€2.6 million of this will go towards the development of a Town Park in Fethard.

Major works are to be carried out on the Town Hall in Templemore thanks to this weeks LEADER funding.

Mick Connell from the local development committee spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier.

Nearly €2 million has been ring fenced for the Roscrea Enterprise, Digital and Social Impact Hub in the old Tesco shopping centre in the town.

This is seen as a huge boost for the area with the potential to provide a significant jobs boost.

Michael Murray is a member of the North Tipperary Development Committee.