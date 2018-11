The legends game between Tipperary and Kilkenny takes place this evening in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund.

Amanda, who is a sister of former Premier hurler Paddy, was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Her family and friends have come together to raise funds for her care – with tonight’s game expected to draw huge crowds.

Paddy Stapleton says his sister appreciated everything being done for her…

The game throws in in Bishop Quinlan Park, Borrisoleigh at 6pm.