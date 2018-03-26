Tipperary a key constituency for Fine Gael

The Taoiseach says that Fine Gael will be targeting Tipperary ahead of the next election with a view to regaining a seat for the party in the County.

Leo Varadkar was speaking at the Young Fine Gael conference which was held in Ballykisteen Hotel in Limerick Junction over the weekend.

His visit to Tipperary also coincided with the latest Red C Poll in the Sunday Business Post, showing that the party is up one point to 33 percent – putting it a commanding 9 points ahead of Fianna Fail which has dropped 5 to 24.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said they were making no secret of the intention to aggressively target Tipperary.