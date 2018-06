Some areas in Tipperary have been identified as being at risk of water shortages due to the heatwave.

Irish Water say water restrictions would become unavoidable if demand does not continue to drop.

Nationally, there are 100 water supply schemes identified as now at risk.

Customers in Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, North Galway, Louth, Dublin and Kerry have already experienced restricted water supply and outages in some cases.