Tipperary County Council is to focus on building programs to tackle housing problems in the Premier.

Two estates are earmarked for construction in 2019.

The first – a 30 house project at Glenconnor in Clonmel – is currently in progress.

Work is due to commence this month on 28 houses at Knockanrawley in Tipp Town.

Administrative Officer in the Housing Section Sean Lonergan explains.