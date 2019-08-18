Tipperary housing development gets green light

Planning permission has been granted for a significant housing development in South Tipperary.

The plans for 74 dwellings on the outskirts of Clonmel were first submitted last November.

Tipperary County Council has given conditional approval for a new housing estate at Abbey Farm, Inishlounaght off the Cahir Road.

Fethard based Melcon Ltd is the company behind the plans for the 74 residential units.

Further information was requested from the developers last January which was provided towards the end of June with a decision reached in the last few days.

A total of 30 submissions were made to the planning authority in relation to the application. The vast majority of these were from private individuals.