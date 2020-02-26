Tipperary households on a boil water notice for almost four months

There are calls for more urgent action to be taken as areas of Tipperary are still on boil water notices, nearly four months on.

Since the end of October, 160 households and businesses between Golden and Kilfeacle, and Kilfeacle and Tipp Town have had to boil their water before using it.

Local councillor Michael Fitzgerald has told Tipp FM News, people can’t be left in Limbo and an update is needed.

He said there doesn’t seem to be any developments, but in areas within his own locality, the water appears to be filthy. He is calling for clarification from Irish Water or the water services section of Tipperary County Council.

Listen to a snippet here;