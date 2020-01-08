Tipperary house prices have gone up

House prices in Tipperary saw a 3.5% increase in 2019 with prices rising to €150,000.

This is according to the recent Myhome.ie property report.

A two-bed apartment in Tipperary with a price tag of €77,000 represented the lowest price across the country for that type of property.

Clare saw the highest increase of 18.87%, while the most expensive average price in the country was €320,000 in Dublin and Wicklow.

Longford meanwhile represented the best value for money with houses for an average price of just €95,000.

Kildare, Monaghan and Sligo were the only counties which saw no change.