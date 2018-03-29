Tipperary hospital deals with measles cases

There’s been a measles outbreak at South Tipperary General.

Hospital management say its a small number of cases and patients who might have been exposed while in the hospital are being contacted.

Measles is a highly infectious virus, spread by airborne droplets through sneezing and coughing or by direct contact with such droplets on hands or surfaces.

Strict restrictions have now been placed on the South Tipperary healthcare facility and parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit.

Hospital management regrets any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by what they describe as “necessary measures, taken in the interests of patient care”.