Tipperary hairdresser hoping prices won’t have to increase for them to remain profitable

A Tipperary hairdresser is hoping that prices won’t have to increase for them to remain profitable when they are allowed to reopen.

Salons have been closed for almost eight weeks as part of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bernie Hurley of the Brush & Blush Salon in Ballina says they will be putting measures in place to ensure the safety of clients and staff.

They have secured disposable face masks and will be reducing the number of customers they take at any one time.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Bernie admitted that will increase their overheads:

“Realistically, you’re adding on about €5 or €6 per service. Look, if it works and it gets you back in the door, it’s something we’d have to consider and maybe try and bare some of it ourselves.

“You can speculate forever – we could be getting perspex, we could be getting everything in and then be told none of that was actually needed.”

As it stands, the government plan is for hairdressers and barbers to remain closed until at least Phase 4 of their new plan, which comes into effect on the 20th of July.