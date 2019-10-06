Tipperary groups to benefit from Leader funding

A number of Tipperary groups are to benefit from the latest tranche of Leader funding.

Over 300,000 Euro has been allocated to the Premier County for four projects.

The Leader funding will go to a number of diverse projects across Tipperary.

Ballymackey FC are the biggest beneficiaries with 150 thousand allocated for The Hub which will cost over 212,000 in total.

Gortnahoe – Glengoole GAA’s Walkway at Graigaheesha is to get over 97 thousand towards the total cost of nearly 130,000.

Almost 54,000 has been approved for the Carrig and Riverstown Development Association for a kitchen fit-out for use by the community to host a number of events. This project will cost a total of 74,000.

Under the Enterprise Development grants Cais na Tire Cheese in Kylepark, Borrisokane is to get 8,500 to purchase new cheese moulds. This will enable greater efficiency and allow them to increase production and match demand.

In all funding of 309,383 has been approved for Tipperary projects which will cost of a total of 433,500 to complete.