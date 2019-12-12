Tipperary group unhappy with Irish Rail

A group of Tipperary landowners claim they are being forced by Irish Rail to remove hedgerows.

Members of the Save Our Hedgerows group held a demonstration at Nicholastown railway gates between Cahir and Clonmel last night on the Limerick – Waterford line.

They say within the space of a couple of days, hundreds of metres of ancient hedgerows have been mulched and replaced with a concrete-post fence.

PRO with the group PJ O’Meara says many landowners have felt pressured by Irish Rail to remove the ditches.