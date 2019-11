A Tipperary group is all set to appear on the Late Late Toy Show tonight.

Six members of Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh will perform as 6 Sounds.

Cleo Griffin, Leah Slevin, Kaitlyn Conroy, Grace Kilgannon, Jayden Guilfoyle and Eamonn Coffey make up the vocal group 6 Sounds and already this year made it to the semi-finals of RTE’s Junior Eurovision.

Eamonn Coffey said they are very excited to appear on the long running show.