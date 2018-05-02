Tipperary group behind controversial abortion poster

The Tipperary based group erecting graphic anti-abortion posters outside maternity hospitals claims it has no position on the 8th Amendment.

The Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform – which is registered at Coleville Road in Clonmel – says the 7-foot tall pictures of foetuses are part of an educational campaign and it’s not trying to influence this month’s referendum.

It acknowledges the campaign has ‘upset’ some women but says it’s just showing the reality of abortions.

The centre’s director Jean Engela, explains why it’s targeting maternity hospitals.