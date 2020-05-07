Tipperary GP says excessive drinking during lockdown is a cause for concern

A local GP says people drinking excessively during this lockdown is a worry.

Nenagh doctor, Pat Harrold says it can be dangerous if it starts to become a habit.

Off-licences have also reported a massive growth in sales over the last few weeks and a new survey by Zenflore Wellness Index has found two in five people are drinking more than they normally would.

Dr Harrold says we all need to exercise caution in this regard:

“The whole thing about it [when the lockdown began] was that there was an underlying anxiety and stress and people didn’t have to get up for work in the morning.

“I think you can get used to practically anything. I think that the sort of dread in the air has gone away a bit, but people are still drinking.

“Six weeks is long enough to form a habit – and a bad habit. I think it’s time we started looking at the drink and maybe think of something else.”