Tipperary GP advising all adults to take Vitamin D supplement where possible

A Tipperary GP says the importance of vitamin D shouldn’t be underestimated in the fight against Covid-19.

Pat Harrold was speaking after scientists at Trinity College Dublin advised that the government should be encouraging all adults to take Vitamin D supplements.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Dr Harrold said it’s something he would fully support:

“If you get COVID-19, one of the things that will really make you sick is what’s called a cytokine charge – this inflammatory stuff in the blood. If you’ve got a high level of Vitamin D, that isn’t that serious.

“So, basically, everybody – especially people who are older or people who are in care homes and things like that – should be taking a Vitamin D supplement.”

However, Dr Harrold also says that some people may already be receiving it in their prescribed medicines: “Some people might be taking it already if you’re taking something for your bones, if you’ve osteoporosis, [you’ll be taking] those chalky calcium things – there’s different names on them. So you might be getting Vitamin D.

“But it’s no harm to get a Vitamin D supplement. However, the chemist is telling me that these are already in great demand. But basically, everyone in the country should be taking them.”