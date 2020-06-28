Tipperary once again has a government TD, as Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill welcomes coalition

With the historic coalition yesterday, Tipperary once again has a government TD.

The constituency has been without one for the last number of years.

Fine Gael’s seat was lost in the 2016 election, having been held by Tom Hayes.

Labour’s Alan Kelly was the most recent government TD for the constituency.

However, with Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party entering government together, Jackie Cahill has now become a government representative for the Premier County.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Deputy Cahill says he’s looking forward to this new era:

“I put an awful lot of work into the programme for government, especially on the agriculture and rural sides. And it’s grand to see that endorsed by the three parties, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens yesterday.

“I look forward now to working with the government with putting that into practice.

“We did get votes from the Independents but the fragmented way they voted outlines that we needed this three party structure for stability and that, you know, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens will have the platform to provide a stable government for the next four-and-a-half years.”

Continuing, Deputy Cahill says he knows that there is a lot of work ahead now:

“This is a programme for government that I hope will work. It will bring change.

“The Greens will be very focused on the environment and there is an ambitious target on the climate change side, but those targets are compatible with rural Ireland and sustainable agriculture, which from my point of view was absolutely essential.

“And being the only government TD now in Tipperary, it’s my job to make sure that this programme for government is delivered and that we see the positive results of that in my constituency.”