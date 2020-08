By Paul Carroll

A local girl has won a national competition to raise awareness about carbon monoxide.

Jessica Phelan from 6th class in Ballyneale National School, Carrick-On-Suir has won a nationwide poster competition on the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Gas Networks Ireland received over 5,000 entries from students in 151 schools nationwide.

However, it was Jessica with her “CO: Invisible but not invincible” poster who won 1st place, winning an iPad for her classroom.