Tipperary Gardaí will be continuing crackdown on illegal drugs

It follows a number of successful operations across the county which have resulted in drug seizures.

The latest saw cannabis plants uncovered at two locations near Carrick on Suir while cocaine and cannabis were seized recently in Clonmel along with a stun-gun.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says the Garda operations will continue.

“We have invested heavily in the area of putting resources into drug units across the Division and it is paying dividends now thankfully.”

“We’ve got some very good intelligence in relation to it and as each one comes on stream we glean more intelligence in relation to further operations and I can assure you that it’s an area that we will be focusing on very much going forward.”