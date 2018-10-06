Tipperary Gardaí seize €90,000 of heroin

Gardaí from the Tipperary division seized €90,000 of heroine near Carrick-on-Suir last night.

In an intelligence led operation, Gardaí stopped a vehicle on the M9 and brought it back to Carrick-on-Suir Garda station for a thorough search, at which time the heroin was discovered.

The seizure is the result of a joint operation between the divisional groups in Tipperary based in Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, assisted by detectives from Thomastown.

The driver, a man in his forties, is currently being detained for a drug trafficking offence at Thomastown Garda station.

Detective Inspector, Garda Seamus Maher, explained that it was a significant find for the region.

