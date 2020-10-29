Tipperary Gardaí renew appeal for information on death of man in house-fire

Local Gardaí are again appealing for information on the death of a man in a house-fire earlier this week.

It broke out in a house on St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary Town on Tuesday.

At about 5am emergency services received a report of the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of a young man in his 30s was discovered inside the home.

No other person was injured in the incident.

The scene of the fire has since been examined and a post mortem was carried out on the body.

Tipp FM News understands that it is not being treated as a malicious incident.

However, Gardaí are now renewing their appeal for any witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time, or anyone who has any information, to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 80670.