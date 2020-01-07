Tipperary Garda launches safe social networking app

A local Garda from Tipperary has founded the very first safety social networking app called ME.

The app aims to connect young people in a meaningful way with the people who care most about them, particularly in a time of need.

Garda Robin Grace who lives in Ballina holds an MSc in Human Rights from UCD and through his own personal experience of abuse – felt the need to develop the app to help others.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Garda Grace explained how the app works.



