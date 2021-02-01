Tipperary GAA urge public to help beat Covid-19

Tipperary GAA have a released a video urging people to do their part in beating Covid-19.

The video has been released on the newly launched Tipperary GAA Youtube channel and across all of their social media platforms.

It includes a number of inter-county players from both the men and women’s teams encouraging people to continue following public health guidelines.

Tipperary personalities The 2 Johnnies, Una Healy and Johnny Luby are also involved in the appeal.

Speaking to Tipp FM, county board PRO Jonathan Cullen, says our battle against covid is similar to a battle on the field:

“Covid has came upon us and challenged us and we fell a little bit behind and we conceded some scores.

“Luckily as a nation now we are getting to a point where we are ahead again.

“We want everybody just to focus, to stay safe, to listen to the people who are in charge and to take our scores, take our points and maybe not try to go for goals and that kind of thing and just stay plugging away.

“We’ll get there, we know we’ll get there.

“We’ll get back to where we were and we’ll get back to the great county and great country that we were before.”

The video is available to watch here.