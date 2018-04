Tipperary is on flood alert – with heavy rain set to affect up to 8 southern counties.

A weather warning has been issued for the Premier County along with Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from later this evening.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is due to fall between tonight and tomorrow.

Met Eireann forecaster Liz Walsh says last night was also another cold one across much of the country