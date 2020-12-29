Tipperary Fire Service urging people to check their smoke alarms today

Don’t let Christmas celebrations get in the way of your regular check on smoke alarms in your house.

That’s the message from Tipperary Fire & Rescue with a gentle reminder to make sure the alarm works.

Carol Kennedy is the Assistant Fire Chief in the Premier County.

“‘Test-it Tuesday’ is really about testing your smoke alarm once a week. So we picked Tuesday and again, if you follow us we’ll give you constant reminders of that on social media.

“This year we’ve engaged the help of the Elf on the Shelf, so he’s helped us a lot with the ‘Test it Tuesday’!

“Another thing is, for any parents who are out there, there are a few naughty elves around so just make sure in the nighttime that they’re not anywhere near lights or lamps or anything like that because that can be a fire hazard too. Maybe just write them a little note!”