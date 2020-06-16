Tipperary Fianna Fáil councillor being criticised for joining ‘Fairer Future’ group

A Tipperary Fianna Fáil member says councillors opposed to the programme for government are entitled to their opinions.

It comes as Fianna Fáil TD, Thomas Byrne, says “Russian bots” are re-tweeting the protests of a group within his party opposed to the document.

He’s criticised the Fairer Future group, which claims to have 50 local councillors opposed to the deal.

Others in the party say it’s far less and their names have been incorrectly linked to it.

Tipperary Councillor Kieran Bourke is part of the group, and he has criticised Deputy Byrne’s comments:

“He commented about colleagues of his. We’re all members of Fianna Fáil. We’re all passionate about our party – Thomas included. But we’re a democratic party and we, the councillors opposed to this, are entitled to our opinions.

“I’m disappointed with Thomas’ comment. Funnily enough, I’m not surprised though.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is warning that a political crisis is coming if the deals don’t get approved.

However, his critics, including Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin, say it wouldn’t be a crisis – just a different government, or an election.