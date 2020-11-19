Tipperary father appeals for help funding flight for baby son with rare condition

A Tipperary native is asking the public for help in funding a flight for his son who was born with a rare genetic disorder.

James Dunne from Graigue, Moycarkey, has been living between New Zealand and Ireland in recent years with his wife Elizabeth.

Their son Harrison was born in September, and was later diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Myotubular Myopathy.

His parents want to get him back to New Zealand where the climate will allow him to avoid greater exposure to common illnesses which would put his body under severe pressure.

This would require a specialist flight and James Dunne is asking for donations to be made to the ‘Bring Baby Harrison Home’ GoFundMe page:

“What we’re trying to do is to lessen the burden on him to have to fight off chest colds – the usual things that kids and babies get that we would normally not think twice about.

“For him, these can be life-threatening if he has successive ones.”

James and his wife Elizabeth are caring for Harrison at Temple Street Children’s Hospital at the moment:

“Temple Street and Starship at home in New Zealand are currently working on a logistical plan to get him back.

“So the funding is basically to work parallel with that.

“While they take care of the logistics of it, someone will have to foot the bill.”

The GoFundMe page can be found here.