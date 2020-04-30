Tipperary fashion designer turns her hand to making reusable masks

A Tipperary fashion designer has turned to making face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marion Murphy Cooney’s design outlet in Nenagh is one of the many businesses which have had to close their doors to the public during the lockdown.

She says the masks she is producing are re-usable:

“These are not surgical masks. These are just like a face protector. Ideally it has to be cotton or a cotton mix and ideally they have to be washable. That’s the whole point of them.

“They’re sustainable, they’re reusable, they’re washable. They can be washed in 30, 40 or 60 degree washes.

“The whole point to get out there, I think, is that it takes away from diverting the proper surgical masks to the healthcare workers.”