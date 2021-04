Glanbia paid Tipperary farmers €131 million for milk in 2020.

That was part of the company’s almost €1.1 billion in milk payments to farmers nationwide throughout last year.

331 families supply milk to the company in Tipperary meaning the average paid per family was over €396,000.

For 2020 Glanbia recorded an increase in milk volume of 4.9% whilst total revenue for the company stood at €1.9 billion.