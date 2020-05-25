Tipperary farm leader says culling national herd not the answer to meeting green targets

A Tipperary farm leader says culling the national herd if not the answer to meeting our green targets.

The agriculture sector is said to account for a third of our greenhouse gasses.

South Tipperary IFA chairperson Erica O’Keefe says any suggestions to reduce the size of the national herd would be a retrograde step:

“We’re not over-stocked here in Ireland as well. 70% of the land in Ireland only carries livestock. With the amount of land in Ireland, we can carry what we’re…like I mean, if we cull the national herd, which everybody keeps going on about, well then somebody else is going to produce that food in another country which is not as efficient as what we are here in Ireland.”