Tipperary Family Resource Centres feel under threat

With just over a week to go until polling day, Family Resource Centres across Tipperary are urging politicians to create a dedicated Government unit for them.

The Family Resource Centre National Forum say there are ongoing issues in relation to funding and they feel they are under threat.

Across the Premier County, there are four Family Resource Centres, in Nenagh, Glengoole, Cashel and Tipp Town.

Chairperson of the Family Resource National Forum, Clare Cashman outlined how much they have suffered in recent years.