Tipperary family carers to receive financial boost this week

Family Carers across Tipperary are to be given a boost this week with news that the Carers’ Support Grant will still be paid.

Tipperary branch manager, Richie Molloy says the Department of Social Protection has confirmed that the grant of 1,700 euro will be paid automatically to carers who are in receipt of the weekly Carers Allowance tomorrow.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Richie said it can be used for a variety of things:

“Strictly speaking, for the carers allowance and respite grant it’s up to the carer to do as they wish with it. But by and large, people do use it to pay for heating oil in particular and things like that.

“And it can be used to buy respite but it’s really up to the carers themselves. It’s kind of a payment in recognition of the work that carers are doing and it’s mainly only paid to people who are caring on a full-time basis.”

Richie says this payment can be vital for many carers:

“We welcome the fact that the government, a number of years ago, restored it back to €1,700 because it had been cut during the austerity the last time.

“It’s something that carers felt very angry about so it is very welcome news.

“I suppose, just to say again to people who will be collecting it at the post office in the morning, maybe just bring someone with you when you’re collecting it because it is a substantial amount of money. Just bear that in mind.”