Tipperary event to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

C-Saw in Clonmel will mark the occasion with their annual candlelight event that evening.

It will take place in the Remembrance Garden at Toberaheena Well on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock to 6.30pm.

Joe Leahy from C-Saw says it will give people a chance to remember their loved one.

“It’s a beautiful place with a lovely stream and a well in there and it’s very serene so a lot of people use it.”

“So what we do on the 10th is we have candles and ribbons and people can write the name of their loved ones and tie it on the trees in remembrance of their loved one who has died by suicide.”